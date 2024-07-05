Egypt sells out to Von Der Leyen, the Israel genocide tech press tour, Gaza "humanitarian bubbles"
UK Column news 3rd July
My first report for UK Column News on Wednesday covers the sale of Egyptian resources, territory and sovereignty to external forces, the latest being Ursula Von Der Leyen for the EU. I also look at the recent discovery of documents from October 2023 detailing plans for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians into the Sinai:
My second report covers an article in the Financial Times which describes Netanyahu’s pilot scheme to introduce “humanitarian bubbles” (Hamas-free) into Gaza:
Finally a quick look at the Jerusalem Press Club genocide technology tour in the midst of a Zionist genocide:
Coming very soon a fantastic interview with David Miller on the Zionist movement infiltration of all sectors of society in the UK and US. You will be shocked!
*****
You might look at The Last American Vagabond's interview with Cory Hughes (July 1, 2024) on his research into the context of JFK's assassination vis a vis the "Jewish Mafia"/CIA/corporate marriage which has carried on since November 22, 1963 in current-day fascism in the US. It would explain RFK's bizarre ideation re Israel as well as how and when the US government was captured by Israel, and what Israel really is--as cover for the mafia. Haven't heard mention of the "Jewish mafia" since Bush Jr. when it was connected to the Russian mafia in Israel (and Bush hired several former KGB in his administration, as I recall). It also explains Lyndon Johnson's support of Israel which dates back to the 30's when he brought in 500 Jewish immigrants illegally through the Port of Galveston--if you know Texas that's pretty odd--his involvement in the assassination of Kennedy, as well as his completely nuts support of Israel financially and militarily which enabled Israel to launch the 1967 war, the results of which we are still dealing with today in the GENOCIDE of Palestinians. On-going and getting worse.
Do you know what role Oracle plays in surveillance in Gaza and Israel as well as in the US today? I'm finding its fingerprints all over the place in my community. I suspect the closest business hub has already been identified as a 15-minute city. Few people are paying attention.