My first report for UK Column News on Wednesday covers the sale of Egyptian resources, territory and sovereignty to external forces, the latest being Ursula Von Der Leyen for the EU. I also look at the recent discovery of documents from October 2023 detailing plans for ethnic cleansing of Palestinians into the Sinai:

My second report covers an article in the Financial Times which describes Netanyahu’s pilot scheme to introduce “humanitarian bubbles” (Hamas-free) into Gaza:

Finally a quick look at the Jerusalem Press Club genocide technology tour in the midst of a Zionist genocide:

Coming very soon a fantastic interview with David Miller on the Zionist movement infiltration of all sectors of society in the UK and US. You will be shocked!

*****

Please do consider subscribing to my Substack, I cannot do what I do without public donations. Thank you to all those who already have joined and contributed xxx