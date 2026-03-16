Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Beeley

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Echoes of Karbala - the war against Iran threatens to tip the regional balance in favour of the oppressed

I sit down with Marwa Osman and Setareh Sadeqi to discuss the deeper spiritual meanings behind the Zionist genocidal wars against the Resistance
vanessa beeley's avatar
Setareh Sadeqi's avatar
vanessa beeley and Setareh Sadeqi
Mar 16, 2026

Image is the Shahyad Tower or Freedom Tower in Tehran. A photo that I took in 2022:

This conversation will, I hope, give deeper connection the spiritual thread that runs through the Resistance Axis, from Iran to Palestine.

For those that are interested, below is a short explainer video about Imam Hussein and the decisive battle of Karbala and the core ideology at the heart of the Islamic Republic of Iran:

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