Echoes of Karbala - the war against Iran threatens to tip the regional balance in favour of the oppressed

Image is the Shahyad Tower or Freedom Tower in Tehran. A photo that I took in 2022:
This conversation will, I hope, give deeper connection the spiritual thread that runs through the Resistance Axis, from Iran to Palestine.
For those that are interested, below is a short explainer video about Imam Hussein and the decisive battle of Karbala and the core ideology at the heart of the Islamic Republic of Iran:
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