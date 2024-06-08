I watched this interview the other day without once pausing or being distracted. Twelve-year old Micah Siegel’s enthusiasm and energy is completely infectious and utterly charming. It restores faith in the next generation to put right what this generation has allowed to be completely overrun by the predator class and their destructive agendas.

From the UK Column website where you can view the video interview:

Mike Robinson speaks to Micah Siegel, 12, from Bethesda in Maryland, USA. Micah has decided that mainstream education, public or private, is not for him and has taken a very different direction for his education.

Micah loves animals and wants to help them. In May 2023, he started a podcast, Nature’s Guardians, to tell the stories of humans working to save and help animals around the world.

In September, 2023, Micah received a $10,000 grant from Tyler Cowen’s Emergent Ventures. With that money, he and his dad and brother will go to South Africa and Botswana in spring 2024 to go on safari and make documentary films of people helping animals.

His first post-mainstream education project is his newly released 'State of the Animals 2024' report.

****

