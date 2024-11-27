The Israeli-bombed Masnaa border crossing between Syria and Lebanon

As I wrote about yesterday - Israel is turning its ire against Syria for President Assad’s continued support for the Resistance against Zionist genocidal campaigns in Lebanon and Palestine.

Syrian Military source:

At 00:05 after midnight, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting the border crossings between Syria and Lebanon in the western countryside of Homs. The aggression led to the martyrdom of six people, including two soldiers and the rest civilians, and the injury of twelve others, including children, women and workers in the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, and the occurrence of significant material damage.

Video of the attacks:

A report in SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) also mentions that two Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers were murdered in the Israeli aggression.

The “ceasefire” with Lebanon was to take effect at 4 am today 27th November. For most of the time prior to the ceasefire Israel pounded Beirut, forcing evacuations from central Beirut for the first time and intensively bombing the Bekaa region close to the Syrian border. Israel also decided to further destroy the border crossings and road infrastructure on the Syrian side before the “ceasefire” hour arrived.

Israeli warplanes bombed the Al Arida border in Tartous - the one I used recently to go to Beirut. They hit Al Dabosiya and Juseh crossings in the Homs countryside.

Israel targeted the crossings in Wadi Khaled in Homs and three bridges on the river that link Syria and Lebanon. Israel has now destroyed an estimated ten crossings from Syria to Lebanon.

Al Akhbar’s correspondent in Tartous has reported that ten injured were transferred from the Arida crossing to local hospitals including three critical. The number of injured has risen to 18. The local news correspondent in Homs is reporting martyrs and wounded as a result of the bombing of the Dabousiya border with Lebanon.

Syrian Arab Red Crescent:

A volunteer was martyred and a number of volunteers injured as a result of the aggression that targeted Dabousiya and Arida crossings. They were performing a humanitarian duty in treating the wounded at dawn on Wednesday.

SARC were stationed at the Arida crossing to welcome and treat the displaced civilians from Lebanon that were fleeing Israeli bombardments in Lebanon.

At the same time as Israel hit Homs countryside and border crossings, it also targeted crossings closer to Damascus in Sarghaya and Al Zabadani. These crossings are often used to bring Lebanese goods into Syria and are a lifeline for many Syrians.

In lock-step with Israel - ISIS terrorists have been attacking military transport trucks on the Al Hasaka to Al Raqqa road (from the US-occupied north-east). The attack killed two drivers and critically injured a third.

A curfew has been imposed for motorbikes on the roads used by Syrian oil convoys after they were attacked by gunmen on motorbikes. This includes the road from Al Hasaka to Deir Ezzor city for a two week period. The Syrian government is forced to negotiate oil supply with the Kurdish Contras under the control of the US occupation forces.

In Netanyahu’s Pyhrric victory speech, he made two things clear:

In Syria, we are systematically blocking attempts by Iran, Hezbollah and the Syrian army to transfer weapons to Lebanon. Assad must understand that he is playing with fire.

First, the head of the octopus – Iran. We destroyed major parts of Iran’s air defense system and missile-manufacturing capabilities, and we demolished a significant component of their nuclear program. I am determined to do anything needed to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. That threat has always been my top priority and is even more so today, when you hear Iran’s leaders state over and over again their intention to obtain nuclear weapons. For me, removing that threat is the most important mission to ensure the existence and future of the State of Israel.

The ceasefire gives Israel the opportunity to regroup and to await the inauguration of President Trump whom they believe will not be so reticent as Biden to go after Iran and to support Zionist expansion in the region. Yes, Biden enabled the genocide in Palestine but in the tag-team US political system, Trump (as he said himself) will come in to “finish the job”.

In the two months of “ceasefire” Israel maintains the right to “self-defence” with regards to Lebanon but it also helps the Zionist regime and military to focus on the destruction of the strategic points in Syria that might be an obstacle to the renewal of aggression once Trump is on the throne.

Just my opinion.

****

