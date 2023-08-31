Background of the "revolution" 2:0 in Syria
I talk to former Labour MP Chris Williamson about recent events in Syria
US military in Al Tanf, south-east Syria.
In this conversation with former Labour MP, Chris Williamson, we look at more of the background to what is currently happening in Syria and how the UK and US are stirring the pot again to further destabilise and balkanise Syria:
Thanks once again Vanessa, Yah Bless <3