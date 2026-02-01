An insider view of Iran and analysis of the shifting geopolitical landscape in the region

I was really privileged to be able to sit down and talk at length with one of my favourite analysts from inside Iran - Ehsan Safarnejad. We have conversed on social media but never in an interview, so this is quite long as we covered a huge range of topics. I hope you get as much out of it as I did - we will certainly be continuing the conversation in the very near future.

We discuss, the recent Mossad/CIA/MI6 riots in Iran that hijacked genuine labour movement protests that began in early January. We look at the sudden pivot back to a treacherous negotiation track by members of the Iranian government and discuss the changes in Iranian policy since the untimely death of former President Raisi. We also discuss the Russia/China misinformation online, the reality of relations between Iran and Russia/China and Iran’s policy of strategic independence. Our conversation delves deep into the Zionist/Western propaganda war, the capture of some minds among the youth in Iran and the dangers of what is perceived as isolationism. We dive briefly into what happened in Syria and how Iranians were affected by the fall of Damascus.

You can follow Ehsan on X and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Ehsan referenced a 2005 article - Iran’s Long March which you can find here.

I know people are worried about the new age verification measures being introduced by Substack but please don’t just abandon the platform and the journalists you subscribe to, that is very much what they want you to do. Please do contact Substack directly to express your dissatisfaction. Only this way can we start to push back against this blanket capture of the information sphere to freeze out genuinely independent voices.

