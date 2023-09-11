Just a quick thank you note to all subscribers to my Substack. I am amazed how quickly it has grown and really appreciate the support. There does not seem to be a way to respond to paid subscribers individually so THANK YOU. Every little contribution makes it possible for me to continue doing my work on the ground in Syria and elsewhere. Without you, it would not be possible.
A big thank you!
Thanks for all ther good work you do. Without people like you I would be totally in the dark just like the Matrix.
Without you I wouldn't know. Thankyou . However tragic.